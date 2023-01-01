Worcester Cathedral

Rising above the River Severn, Worcester's majestic cathedral is the final resting place of Magna Carta signatory King John. The strong-legged can scale 235 steps to the top of the tower (confirm times ahead), from where Charles II surveyed his troops during the disastrous Battle of Worcester. Hour-long tours run from the gift shop. Several works by local composer Edward Elgar had their first public outings here – to appreciate the acoustics, come for evensong (5.30pm Monday to Saturday, 4pm Sunday).