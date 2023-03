England's most popular classical composer is celebrated at the humble country cottage where Edward Elgar was born in 1857. From mid-2018 the museum will be run by the National Trust; check the website for prices and opening times, and details of concerts here. A sculpture of Elgar, sitting on a bench looking out over the Malvern Hills, created by artist Jemma Pearson, is in the flower-filled garden.

The cottage is 4 miles west of Worcester; you'll need your own transport.