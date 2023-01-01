International Centre for Birds of Prey

Watch raptors swoop and dive at this large, long-standing countryside complex, 2 miles southwest of Newent (follow signs). There are three flyings per day (11.30am, 2pm and 4.15pm in summer; 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm in winter), along with aviaries housing 70 species of owls, falcons, kestrels, eagles, buzzards, hawks, kites and other birds of prey from all over the world. For the hands-on feel, choose from various ‘experience days’, devoted to specific birds (from £70).