Three Choirs has been producing quality wines for more than 40 years, using grape varieties old and new, from pinot noir to siegerrebe. Call in for a one-hour guided winery tour with a tasting session (11.30am Wednesday, Friday and Saturday).

The pricey attached restaurant (mains £15 to £27) serves classic brasserie dishes, and comfy, contemporary rooms are available on-site (double from £129).