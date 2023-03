If you only have time to visit one Herefordshire cider-maker, make it Westons Cider Mills, whose house brew is even served in the Houses of Parliament. Informative tours (1½ hours) start at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3.30pm, with free cider and perry tastings for the grown-ups. There's also a fascinating bottle museum. Its just under a mile west of the tiny village of Much Marcle.