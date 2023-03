Mills and presses, glassware, watercolours, photographs and films are among the displays at this former cider-making factory (Bulmer's original premises), along with costrels (minibarrels) used by agricultural workers to carry their wages, which were partially paid in cider. Download brochures outlining walks through Herefordshire's orchards from its website. It's half a mile west of the city centre; follow Eign St and turn south along Ryelands St.