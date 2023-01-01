Seeming to spring seamlessly from its craggy red bedrock, Goodrich is a dramatic, partly ruined castle topped by a 12th-century keep that opens up spectacular countryside views. An audioguide tells its story, from its origins to its demise in the Civil War. In 1646 it was captured by the Parliamentarians thanks to ‘Roaring Meg’, an enormous mortar piece that now sits on display. Among other curiosities inside, you’ll find a well-preserved portcullis chamber, one of the few to survive.