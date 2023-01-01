Nelson Museum & Local History Centre

Admiral Horatio Nelson visited Monmouth twice in 1802, officially en route to inspect Pembrokeshire forests for ship timber, though it may have had more to do with his affair with local heiress Lady Emma Hamilton. Despite this tenuous connection, Lady Llangattock, mother of Charles Stewart Rolls (of Rolls-Royce fame), became an obsessive collector of 'Nelsoniana', and the results of her obsession can be seen in this endearing museum. Monmouth history is also covered, including a display on Rolls and some interesting old photographs.

It's fascinating to see how fanatical Nelson-worship was in 19th-century Britain, with forged items, such as locks of his hair, displayed alongside banal relics of the great man himself.