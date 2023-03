Soaring 504m high above Symonds Yat East, this limestone outcrop has outstanding wraparound views of the River Wye and the surrounding countryside. It's a favourite spot for birdwatchers; you may be lucky enough to spot the resident pair of peregrine falcons as they whoosh by the drop-off. Walk up from Symonds Yat East, and you’ll find a kiosk atop the rock selling drinks and snacks. Peaceful walking trails continue east through the forest.