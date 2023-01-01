National Waterways Museum Gloucester

The largest warehouse on the Gloucester Docks, the towering, red-brick, 1873 Llanthony hosts a hands-on museum dedicated to Britain’s inland waterways, which reopened after an extensive revamp in 2018. Displays cover all sorts of boats and boat-related topics including the lives of the ‘boat people’ who lived on narrowboats and moved goods up and down the intricate network of canals and rivers. There’s still a massive dredger out on the quayside, and it runs 45-minute narrated canal cruises.