Southwold's shore-front is its main attraction. Amble along the promenade, admire the squat 19th-century lighthouse, then drop by the 190m-long pier, first built in 1899 and recently reconstructed. Its Under the Pier Show (open 10am to 5pm, to 7pm Friday and Saturday) sports a kooky collection of handmade amusement machines combining daft fun with political satire.