Maggi Hambling's sculpture commemorates Aldeburgh’s links with the 20th-century composer Benjamin Britten, who spent much of his life in the town. It manifests as two 4m-high, scallop-shell-shaped steel structures inscribed with quotes from Britten’s opera Peter Grimes. The beachside setting of Scallop has proved controversial locally. It's a short stroll north of town along the seafront.