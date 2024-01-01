Moot Hall

Suffolk

LoginSave

Displays on fishing, shipbuilding, coastal defences and Regency-era tourism in an intricately carved, timber-framed, 16th-century house.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sutton Hoo

    Sutton Hoo

    11.89 MILES

    Somehow missed by plundering robbers and left undisturbed for 1300 years, the hull of an enormous Anglo-Saxon ship was discovered here in 1939, buried…

  • Flatford

    Flatford

    28.27 MILES

    Set right beside Flatford Mill – a feature of several Constable paintings – thatched Bridge Cottage has an exhibition that provides a fine introduction to…

  • Orford Ness

    Orford Ness

    5.19 MILES

    Wind-whipped, remote Orford Ness is the largest vegetated shingle spit in Europe and was once used as a secret military testing ground; now it's a nature…

  • Minsmere

    Minsmere

    6.43 MILES

    The coast near Dunwich draws ranks of birdwatchers, thanks to RSPB Minsmere. The reserve is home to one of England's rarest birds, the bittern, with…

  • Orford Castle

    Orford Castle

    5.2 MILES

    The three square turrets and 18-sided drum design of this slender 12th-century structure not only make it highly unusual, but also very beautiful. It's…

  • Adnams

    Adnams

    12.28 MILES

    Spend an hour touring the high-tech kit inside this Victorian brewery, indulge in a 30-minute tutored tasting, then select a free bottle of beer to take…

  • Seafront & Pier

    Seafront & Pier

    12.65 MILES

    Southwold's shore-front is its main attraction. Amble along the promenade, admire the squat 19th-century lighthouse, then drop by the 190m-long pier,…

  • Scallop

    Scallop

    0.52 MILES

    Maggi Hambling's sculpture commemorates Aldeburgh’s links with the 20th-century composer Benjamin Britten, who spent much of his life in the town. It…

View more attractions

Nearby Suffolk attractions

1. Scallop

0.52 MILES

Maggi Hambling's sculpture commemorates Aldeburgh’s links with the 20th-century composer Benjamin Britten, who spent much of his life in the town. It…

2. Orford Ness

5.19 MILES

Wind-whipped, remote Orford Ness is the largest vegetated shingle spit in Europe and was once used as a secret military testing ground; now it's a nature…

3. Orford Castle

5.2 MILES

The three square turrets and 18-sided drum design of this slender 12th-century structure not only make it highly unusual, but also very beautiful. It's…

4. Minsmere

6.43 MILES

The coast near Dunwich draws ranks of birdwatchers, thanks to RSPB Minsmere. The reserve is home to one of England's rarest birds, the bittern, with…

5. Sutton Hoo

11.89 MILES

Somehow missed by plundering robbers and left undisturbed for 1300 years, the hull of an enormous Anglo-Saxon ship was discovered here in 1939, buried…

6. Adnams

12.28 MILES

Spend an hour touring the high-tech kit inside this Victorian brewery, indulge in a 30-minute tutored tasting, then select a free bottle of beer to take…

7. St Edmund's

12.41 MILES

Worth a peek for its fabulous medieval screen and 15th-century, bloodshot-eyed 'Southwold Jack' effigy (believed to be part of a clock), grumpily…

8. Seafront & Pier

12.65 MILES

Southwold's shore-front is its main attraction. Amble along the promenade, admire the squat 19th-century lighthouse, then drop by the 190m-long pier,…