Wind-whipped, remote Orford Ness is the largest vegetated shingle spit in Europe and was once used as a secret military testing ground; now it's a nature reserve which is home to rare wading birds, animals and plants. Ferries run from Orford Quay: the last ferry from Orford leaves at 2pm, the last ferry back from the island returns at 5pm. Spaces are limited – arrive early to reserve a seat.

Unusually, National Trust members also have to pay the admission/ferry fee.