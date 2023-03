Set right beside Flatford Mill – a feature of several Constable paintings – thatched Bridge Cottage has an exhibition that provides a fine introduction to the artist's life and works. Between April and October, daily guided tours (£3.50, noon Monday to Friday, 11.30am and 1.30pm Saturday and Sunday) take in views of Flatford Mill, Willy Lott's House (which features in The Hay Wain) and other sites that pop up in Constable's paintings. There are also self-guided routes.