Gorgeous, turreted Kentwell Hall may date from the 1500s and be full of Tudor grandeur, but it's still used as a private home, lending it a wonderfully lived-in feel. Kentwell is framed by a rectangular moat, lush gardens and an irresistible rare-breeds farm. During Tudor re-enactment events, the whole estate bristles with bodices, codpieces and hose. Opening hours are erratic: it tends to be open from 11am to 5pm during school summer holidays, plus other weekends; call to check.