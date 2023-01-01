Gainsborough's House

Thomas Gainsborough's atmospheric birthplace is now home to the world's largest collection of his work. The 16th-century house and gardens feature a Georgian facade built by the artist's father. Inside, look out for Pitminster Boy in the entrance hall; the exquisite Portrait of Harriett; Viscountess Tracy, celebrated for its delicate portrayal of drapery; and the landscapes that were his passion.

The garden contains a huge mulberry tree and plants that were available during the artist's lifetime.