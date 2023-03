They’ve been crafting beer in this brewery since 1799, now you'll find heritage displays and a 'Beer Cafe' stocking the on-site brews. Tours (11am and 2pm Monday to Saturday, 11am Sunday, plus 12.30pm and 3.30pm Saturday) wind past the vats and pipes of the historic brewhouse, take in sweeping town views from the roof, and head to the Beer Cafe for tipples from the casks. The tours are popular – book ahead.