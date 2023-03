A rare treat – Britain's only working Regency playhouse features ornate gilding, sweeps of boxes and a trompe l'oeil ceiling, all revealed on self-led (free) and guided (£7.50) front-of-house and backstage tours. These guided tours tend to be held at 11am on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, between February and November, but times vary – call to check.

The theatre also stages a wide mix of drama, music, dance and comedy.