St Edmundsbury Cathedral

The 45m-high tower of this cathedral was only completed in 2005 and is a vision in Lincolnshire limestone – its traditional Gothic-style construction conveys how many English cathedrals must have looked fresh from the stonemason's chisel. Most of the building is early 16th century, though the eastern end is post-1945. The overall effect is light and lofty, with a gorgeous hammer-beam roof and a striking sculpture of the crucified Christ by Dame Elisabeth Frink in the north transept.

The impressive entrance porch has a tangible Spanish influence, a tribute to Abbot Anselm (1121–48), who opted against pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela in favour of building a church dedicated to St James (Santiago in Spanish) right here. Stop by the Treasury (open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday, 12.30pm to 3pm Sunday) in the crypt for a glimpse of church silver and ornate medieval Bibles.

Hour-long guided tours (£3, 11am Monday to Saturday from May to September) provide an in-depth insight into the cathedral's heritage.