St Helen's

Known locally as the 'Cathedral of the Broads', this 14th-century church dominates the pretty village of Ranworth. Inside there's a magnificent painted medieval rood screen, some wonderful stained glass and, in a steel case by the main door, a 15th-century antiphoner – a rare illustrated book of prayers. The second antiphoner from the church is in the British Library in London. For wonderful views of the surrounding broads, climb the 89 steps and two ladders to the top of the tower.

There's also a small visitors' centre in a converted coach house next door with displays on East Anglia's churches.