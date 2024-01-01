Leafy Tombland, near Norwich Cathedral, is where the city's market was originally located ('tomb' is an old Norse word for empty, hence there being space for a market). From there, follow Princes St to reach Elm Hill, Norwich's prettiest street, with its medieval cobblestones, crooked timber beams and doors, intriguing shops and tucked-away cafes.
Tombland & Elm Hill
Norwich
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby Norwich attractions
