Tombland & Elm Hill

Norwich

LoginSave

Leafy Tombland, near Norwich Cathedral, is where the city's market was originally located ('tomb' is an old Norse word for empty, hence there being space for a market). From there, follow Princes St to reach Elm Hill, Norwich's prettiest street, with its medieval cobblestones, crooked timber beams and doors, intriguing shops and tucked-away cafes.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Aerial view of Norwich Cathedral located in Norwich, Norfolk, UK

    Norwich Cathedral

    0.11 MILES

    Norwich's most impressive landmark is a magnificent Anglican cathedral. Its barbed spire soars higher than any in England except Salisbury's, while the…

  • "Norwich, England - May 17, 2012: A man walking past Norwich Castle keep and castle mound on a spring day. The stone keep was constructed by order of the King between 1100 and 1120 to replace a wooden structure which stood on the same mound dating back to the Norman conquest of 1066. The castle was used as a prison until 1887 and has been used as a museum since 1894."

    Norwich Castle

    0.19 MILES

    Crowning a hilltop overlooking central Norwich, this massive 12th-century castle is one of England’s best-preserved examples of Anglo-Norman military…

  • The interior of a reconstructed Chemist's shop in Bridewell Museum, Norwich, 1989. (Photo By RDImages/Epics/Getty Images) Museum of Norwich

    Museum of Norwich

    0.15 MILES

    Stay on your best behaviour: 14th-century Bridewell is a former house of correction, a 'prison for women, beggars and tramps'. Displays here explore…

  • Frontal view of the manor house of Blickling Hall in the village of Blickling north of Aylsham in Norfolk County, England, UK

    Blickling Hall

    12.82 MILES

    Largely remodelled in the 17th century for Sir Henry Hobart, James I's chief justice, Blickling Hall began life in the 11th century as a manor house and…

  • Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts

    Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts

    2.8 MILES

    The region's most important centre for the arts is housed in the first major public building by renowned architect Norman Foster. Its eclectic collections…

  • Cley Marshes

    Cley Marshes

    24.57 MILES

    One of England's premier birdwatching sites, Cley Marshes has more than 300 resident bird species, plentiful migrants and a network of walking trails and…

  • Museum of the Broads

    Museum of the Broads

    13.16 MILES

    Learn about the traditional Broads' boats (called wherries), the marshmen who gathered reeds and sedge for thatching, and local history and lifestyles at…

  • Minsmere

    Minsmere

    29.77 MILES

    The coast near Dunwich draws ranks of birdwatchers, thanks to RSPB Minsmere. The reserve is home to one of England's rarest birds, the bittern, with…

View more attractions

Nearby Norwich attractions

1. Norwich Cathedral

0.11 MILES

Norwich's most impressive landmark is a magnificent Anglican cathedral. Its barbed spire soars higher than any in England except Salisbury's, while the…

2. Museum of Norwich

0.15 MILES

Stay on your best behaviour: 14th-century Bridewell is a former house of correction, a 'prison for women, beggars and tramps'. Displays here explore…

3. Norwich Castle

0.19 MILES

Crowning a hilltop overlooking central Norwich, this massive 12th-century castle is one of England’s best-preserved examples of Anglo-Norman military…

4. Dragon Hall

0.39 MILES

Dating from 1430, Dragon Hall is a medieval trading hall – the only building of its kind to have belonged to one man, Robert Toppes, rather than a guild,…

5. Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts

2.8 MILES

The region's most important centre for the arts is housed in the first major public building by renowned architect Norman Foster. Its eclectic collections…

6. St Helen's

8.47 MILES

Known locally as the 'Cathedral of the Broads', this 14th-century church dominates the pretty village of Ranworth. Inside there's a magnificent painted…

7. Toad Hole Cottage

10.65 MILES

This tiny cottage was home to an eel-catcher and his family and is restored in period style, showing how they lived and the tools they used to work the…

8. Bure Valley Steam Railway

11.23 MILES

This narrow-gauge steam train runs between Aylsham and Wroxham and is an ideal way to see some hidden parts of the Broads. Trains operate different…