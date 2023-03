Dating from 1430, Dragon Hall is a medieval trading hall – the only building of its kind to have belonged to one man, Robert Toppes, rather than a guild, suggesting he was a successful entrepreneur. It's famous for an interior which features a carved incarnation of the eponymous fire-breathing creature set amid carved and arching beams.

Dragon Hall is to be the new National Centre for Writing and at the time of writing is only open on guided tours – check the website for the latest.