Learn about the traditional Broads' boats (called wherries), the marshmen who gathered reeds and sedge for thatching, and local history and lifestyles at this modest museum. Displays cover everything from early settle­ments to peat extraction and modern conservation.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between 10.30am and 2.30pm, you can also book a trip on a sweet steam launch (adult/child £5/3). The museum is about 5 miles north of Potter Heigham off the A149.