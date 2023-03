Stay on your best behaviour: 14th-century Bridewell is a former house of correction, a 'prison for women, beggars and tramps'. Displays here explore Norwich’s prominence as England's second city in the Middle Ages and its 19th-century industrial heritage. You can also play games in a 1950s parlour, listen to shoe-workers’ memories, and watch films in a pocket-sized cinema.

Look out too for the eccentric, snake-proof boot.