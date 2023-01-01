Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts

The region's most important centre for the arts is housed in the first major public building by renowned architect Norman Foster. Its eclectic collections include works by Picasso, Moore, Degas and Bacon, which are displayed beside curios from Africa, the Pacific and the Americas.

The gallery is in the University of East Anglia's grounds, 2 miles west of the city centre. To get there take bus 22, 25 or 26 (£2.20, 15 minutes).

Guided tours (11am and 2pm) of the collections run from Tuesday to Sunday.