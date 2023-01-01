Holkham Hall & Estate

Holkham Hall is the ancestral seat of the original Earl of Leicester and still belongs to his descendants. A severe Palladian mansion, it's largely unadorned on the outside but the interior is sumptuous, with a red-velvet-lined saloon, copies of Greek and Roman statues, the luxurious Green State Bedroom, and fluted columns in the Marble Hall. It's set in a vast deer park (open 10am to 5pm daily), which was designed by William Kent.

Admission to the hall includes entry to the 6-acre walled garden, which is being restored, and Field to Fork, a kid-friendly exhibition charting the life cycle of crop production.