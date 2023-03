The marshland, sandbars and lagoons of Titchwell Marsh Nature Reserve attract vast numbers of birds. In the spring, listen out for the booming call of the bittern; summer brings marsh harriers, avocets, terns and nesting bearded tits. In winter you'll see more than 20 species of wading birds and countless ducks and geese.

Titchwell Marsh is 3 miles west of Burnham Deepdale.