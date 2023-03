An original WWII Bomber Command airfield complete with its original wartime control tower is now home to the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, with wartime planes and automobiles on display. It's 30 miles southeast of Lincoln via the A153; there's no public transport.

The star attraction is an Avro Lancaster Bomber from 1941, one of only three still working (for £335, you can ride in it around the airfield, though not in the air).