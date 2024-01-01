Built in 1825, this is the Victorian replacement for the medieval gate that stood here until 1815, when the original Roman gate was torn down as it was unsafe.
Priory Gate
Lincolnshire
Towering over the city like a medieval skyscraper, Lincoln's magnificent cathedral is a breathtaking representation of divine power on earth. The great…
One of the first castles erected by the victorious William the Conqueror, in 1068, to keep his new kingdom in line, Lincoln Castle offers awesome views…
Sir Isaac Newton fans may feel the gravitational pull of the great man's birthplace, about 8 miles south of Grantham. The humble 17th-century house…
Rising from the village centre, the awe-inspiring Southwell Minster, built over Saxon and Roman foundations, blends 12th- and 13th-century features,…
Amid 14.2 hectares of elegant formal gardens, Belton House is a dream filming location for English period dramas, Jane Eyre, Tom Jones and the Colin Firth…
Opened in 2018, this 4.5-hectare site 1.5 miles south of Lincoln centres on a 31m-high metallic spire (at 102ft, the exact length of the wingspan of a…
Founded as an Augustinian priory in around 1170, this evocative lakeside property was converted into a residence in 1539. It's inextricably associated…
Sherwood Forest's 2018-opened curved timber visitor centre provides information about the forest's wildlife, walking trails and Robin Hood legends –…
Beside Lincoln Cathedral lie the time-ravaged but still imposing ruins of the 12th-century Bishops' Palace, gutted by parliamentary forces during the…
Located between the castle and the cathedral, the triple-arched, battlement-topped Exchequergate, where the church's tenants paid their rent, dates from…
Pottergate was once part of the cathedral's medieval walls, forming the southeastern gateway.
Rough-edged Newport Arch was built by the Romans in the 3rd century AD, and is the oldest arch in Britain that still has traffic passing through it.
A handsome Edwardian building decorated with carvings of cow skulls houses an impressive collection of works by greats such as Turner, Lowry and English…
Archaeology bursts into life at this museum, with loads of hands-on displays. Kids can handle artefacts and dress up in period costume. Check out the…