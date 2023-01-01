Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre

Sherwood Forest's 2018-opened curved timber visitor centre provides information about the forest's wildlife, walking trails and Robin Hood legends – including the 800-year-old Major Oak, a broad-boughed oak tree (propped up by supporting rods) alleged to have sheltered Robin of Locksley. There's an amphitheatre, a cafe and a shop selling everything from bows and arrows to bird seed, as well as a children's play area. Alongside Robin Hood–themed activities, nature-based activities include the chance to get involved with conservation work.