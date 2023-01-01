Nottingham Castle

Nottingham's castle crowns a sandstone outcrop worm-holed with caves and tunnels. Founded by William the Conqueror, the original castle was held by a succession of English kings before falling in the English Civil War.

Its 17th-century manor-house-like replacement is undergoing major renovations, and is closed until spring 2020. When it reopens, it will feature a new Robin Hood Gallery, a Rebellion Gallery, covering social unrest from medieval times, and displays on art and manufacturing, including salt-glazed stoneware and lacemaking.

Access to the cave system will be extended, parts of the castle grounds will be remodelled to reveal more of the medieval site, and a new visitor centre and cafe will open here. The 17th-century cottages comprising the Museum of Nottingham Life at Brewhouse Yard will also reopen in mid-2020.

The much-photographed statue of Robin Hood stands in the former moat and remains accessible while works take place.