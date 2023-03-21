Shop
© Guida Simoes/Getty Images
Forever associated with men in tights and a sheriff with anger-management issues (aka the Robin Hood legend), Nottingham is a dynamic county capital with big-city aspirations, evocative historical sights, and a buzzing music and club scene thanks to its spirited student population.
Nottingham's castle crowns a sandstone outcrop worm-holed with caves and tunnels. Founded by William the Conqueror, the original castle was held by a…
Built in 1588 for coal mogul Sir Francis Willoughby by avant-garde architect Robert Smythson, Wollaton Hall sits within 200 hectares of grounds roamed by…
The underground passageway Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, emerges at Brewhouse Yard, where five atmospheric 17th-century cottages house the Museum…
Taking aim at the castle gates with his bow and arrow from Nottingham Castle's former moat, this 1952-unveiled bronze statue of Nottingham's famous outlaw…
In the grand Georgian Shire Hall, the National Justice Museum offers a ghoulish stroll through centuries of British justice, including medieval trials by…
Over the centuries, the sandstone underneath Nottingham has been carved into a honeycomb of caverns and passageways. Tours lead you from the top level of…
The most atmospheric time to visit this beautiful stone church with a history stretching back to Saxon times is during evensong (6.15pm Wednesday during…
Behind its lace-patterned concrete facade, Nottingham Contemporary holds edgy, design-driven exhibitions of paintings, prints, photography and sculpture.
