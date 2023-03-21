Nottingham

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Shopping at the Shops on Old Market Square in Nottingham.

© Guida Simoes/Getty Images

Overview

Forever associated with men in tights and a sheriff with anger-management issues (aka the Robin Hood legend), Nottingham is a dynamic county capital with big-city aspirations, evocative historical sights, and a buzzing music and club scene thanks to its spirited student population.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Nottingham Castle Gatehouse, the entrance for visitors and tourists visiting the castle in Nottinghamshire.

    Nottingham Castle

    Nottingham

    Nottingham's castle crowns a sandstone outcrop worm-holed with caves and tunnels. Founded by William the Conqueror, the original castle was held by a…

  • Wollaton Hall

    Wollaton Hall

    Nottingham

    Built in 1588 for coal mogul Sir Francis Willoughby by avant-garde architect Robert Smythson, Wollaton Hall sits within 200 hectares of grounds roamed by…

  • Statue of Robin Hood

    Statue of Robin Hood

    Nottingham

    Taking aim at the castle gates with his bow and arrow from Nottingham Castle's former moat, this 1952-unveiled bronze statue of Nottingham's famous outlaw…

  • National Justice Museum

    National Justice Museum

    Nottingham

    In the grand Georgian Shire Hall, the National Justice Museum offers a ghoulish stroll through centuries of British justice, including medieval trials by…

  • City of Caves

    City of Caves

    Nottingham

    Over the centuries, the sandstone underneath Nottingham has been carved into a honeycomb of caverns and passageways. Tours lead you from the top level of…

  • St Mary's Church

    St Mary's Church

    Nottingham

    The most atmospheric time to visit this beautiful stone church with a history stretching back to Saxon times is during evensong (6.15pm Wednesday during…

  • Nottingham Contemporary

    Nottingham Contemporary

    Nottingham

    Behind its lace-patterned concrete facade, Nottingham Contemporary holds edgy, design-driven exhibitions of paintings, prints, photography and sculpture.

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Nottingham with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Nottingham