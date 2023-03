Taking aim at the castle gates with his bow and arrow from Nottingham Castle's former moat, this 1952-unveiled bronze statue of Nottingham's famous outlaw is the work of James Woodford. Standing 7ft high, it weighs in at half a tonne. Smaller sculptures nearby depict Little John, Will Scarlet, Friar Tuck and wandering minstrel Alan A Dale. Plaques on the castle walls illustrate scenes of Robin Hood and his Merry Men.