Pride of place at this substantial medieval cathedral goes to the contemporary limestone tomb atop the vault where the remains of King Richard III were reburied in 2015, following the discovery of his skeleton nearby. Look too for the striking carvings on the cathedral's roof supports.

One-hour guided tours (adult/child £5/free) take place at 11.30am and 2.30pm from Monday to Friday. On Saturday, 30-minute King Richard III tours (adult/child £3/free) depart on the hour from 11am to 4pm.