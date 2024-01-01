Great Hall

The Midlands & the Marches

Clad in Georgian brickwork, the 12th-century Great Hall stands behind a 15th-century gate near the church of St Mary de Castro. Once used as a crown court, the 2017-restored hall retains Gothic Victorian furniture, a judge’s chair, a dock and jury benches. It's part of the De Montfort University Leicester (DMU), and is only open to the public during special events.

