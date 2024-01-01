Clad in Georgian brickwork, the 12th-century Great Hall stands behind a 15th-century gate near the church of St Mary de Castro. Once used as a crown court, the 2017-restored hall retains Gothic Victorian furniture, a judge’s chair, a dock and jury benches. It's part of the De Montfort University Leicester (DMU), and is only open to the public during special events.
King Richard III: Dynasty, Death & Discovery
0.23 MILES
Built following the incredible 2012 discovery and 2013 DNA testing of King Richard III's remains, Leicester's high-tech King Richard III visitor centre…
21.87 MILES
The evocative ruins of St Michael's Cathedral, built around 1300 but destroyed by Nazi incendiary bombs in the Blitz, stand as a memorial to Coventry's…
21.81 MILES
This stupendous museum has hundreds of vehicles, from horseless carriages to jet-powered, land-speed-record breakers. There's a brushed-stainless-steel…
29.25 MILES
Crowned by three dramatic towers, Lichfield Cathedral is a Gothic fantasy, constructed in stages from 1200 to 1350. The enormous vaulted nave is set…
23.91 MILES
Burton-upon-Trent grew up around its 7th-century abbey, which was famed for its healing spring waters. Brewing began here around 1700 and in the early…
29.02 MILES
Set in more than 810 hectares of grounds, landscaped by Lancelot 'Capability' Brown, opulent Burghley House (bur-lee) was built by Queen Elizabeth's chief…
0.22 MILES
Pride of place at this substantial medieval cathedral goes to the contemporary limestone tomb atop the vault where the remains of King Richard III were…
24.68 MILES
Sir Isaac Newton fans may feel the gravitational pull of the great man's birthplace, about 8 miles south of Grantham. The humble 17th-century house…
0.01 MILES
Scattered around the Newarke Houses Museum are the ruins of Leicester's medieval castle, where Richard III spent his final days before the Battle of…
0.02 MILES
Geoffrey Chaucer married Philippa de Roet in 1366 at this Norman church in the former bailey of Leicester Castle.
0.1 MILES
Sprawling over two 16th-century mansions, this entertaining museum details the lifestyle of locals through the centuries. Don't miss the walk-through…
0.14 MILES
The most impressive chunk of Leicester Castle's remaining masonry is the monumental gateway known as the Magazine, once a storehouse for cannonballs and…
0.18 MILES
This museum exploring the history of Leicester from Roman times to the modern day was undergoing renovations at the time of writing, and is expected to…
0.18 MILES
Leicester's perfectly preserved 14th-century guildhall, one of England's finest, is reputed to be the city's most haunted building.
0.19 MILES
Dating from c 900, St Nicholas is Leicester's oldest place of worship, and incorporates tiles and masonry from Leicester's Roman baths. Hours can vary.
0.22 MILES
