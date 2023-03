Scattered around the Newarke Houses Museum are the ruins of Leicester's medieval castle, where Richard III spent his final days before the Battle of Bosworth. The monumental gateway known as the Magazine was once a storehouse for cannonballs and gunpowder. Dating from the 12th century and clad in Georgian brickwork, the Great Hall stands behind a 15th-century gate near the church of St Mary de Castro, where Geoffrey Chaucer was married in 1366.