The underground passageway Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, emerges at Brewhouse Yard, where five atmospheric 17th-century cottages house the Museum of Nottingham Life at Brewhouse Yard. Like the castle, the passgeway and museum are closed for renovations and will reopen in mid-2020.

In 1330, supporters of Edward III used Mortimer's Hole to breach the castle security and capture Roger Mortimer, the Machiavellian Earl of March, who briefly appointed himself ruler of England after disposing of Edward II.