Kelham Island Museum

Sheffield's prodigious industrial heritage is the subject of this excellent museum, set on a human-made island in the city's oldest industrial district. Exhibits cover all aspects of industry, from steel-making to knife-sharpening. The most impressive display is the thundering 12,000-horsepower River Don steam engine (the size of a house), which gets powered up twice a day, at noon and 2pm. The museum is 800m north of the city centre; take the tram (£1.70) from Sheffield train station to the Shalesmoor stop.