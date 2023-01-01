One of England's most impressive collections of sculpture is scattered across the formidable 18th-century estate of Bretton Park, 200-odd hectares of lawns, fields and trees. A bit like the art world's equivalent of a safari park, the Yorkshire Sculpture Park showcases the work of dozens of sculptors both national and international. The park is partly a homage to local heroes Barbara Hepworth (1903−75), who was born in Wakefield, and Henry Moore (1898−1986), though more of their works are on display at the Hepworth Wakefield.

The rural setting is especially fitting for Moore's work, as the artist was hugely influenced by the outdoors and preferred his art to be sited in the landscape rather than indoors. Other highlights include pieces by Andy Goldsworthy and Eduardo Paolozzi, and Roger Hiorns' famous work Seizure 2008/2013, an apartment coated in blue copper sulphate crystals (open weekends only). There's also a program of temporary exhib­itions and installations by visiting artists, plus a bookshop and cafe.

The park is 12 miles south of Leeds and 18 miles north of Sheffield, just off Junction 38 on the M1 motorway. If you're on public transport, take a train from Leeds to Wakefield (£3.90, 15 to 30 minutes, frequent departures), or from Sheffield to Barnsley (£4.30, 25 minutes, four hourly), and then take bus 96, which runs between Wakefield and Barnsley via Bretton Park (£3 to £3.40, 30 minutes, hourly Monday to Saturday).