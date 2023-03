One of the world's largest textile mills has been transformed into a museum telling the story of Leeds' industrial past, both glorious and ignominious. The city grew rich from the textile industry, but at some cost in human terms – working conditions were Dickensian. As well as a selection of mill machinery, there's an informative display about how cloth is made. The museum is 2 miles west of the city centre; take bus 15 from Vicar Lane near Kirkgate Market.