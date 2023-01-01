National Science & Media Museum

Bradford's top attraction is housed in an impressive glass-fronted building and chronicles the story of photography, film, TV, radio and the web from 19th-century cameras and early animation to digital technology and the psychology of advertising. International visitors may find themselves a little lost with the British-focused TV exhibits, but there is lots of other hands-on stuff, including a trippy interactive image-and-sound tech gallery and a room crammed with 1980s video games (Pacman! Street Fighter!). There's also an IMAX cinema.

The museum looks out over City Park, Bradford's award-winning central square, which is home to the Mirror Pool, the country's largest urban water feature.