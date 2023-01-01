Saltaire, a Victorian-era landmark and Unesco World Heritage Site, was an industrial village purpose-built in 1851 by philanthropic wool baron and teetotaller Titus Salt. The village's huge factory was once the largest in the world. It is now Salts Mill, a splendidly bright and airy cathedral-like building where the main draw is a permanent exhibition of works by Bradford-born artist David Hockney.

In a fitting metaphor for the shift in the British economy from making things to selling them, this former engine of industry is now a shrine to retail therapy, with an excellent and vast book shop, jewellery from local designers, antiques, upmarket homewares and outdoor equipment. Salts Diner is worth dropping by for lunch.

Saltaire was a model village intended to create a close and upright community of workers (its name is a combination of Titus's surname and the nearby River Aire). The rows of neat, honey-coloured cottages overlook the gigantic mill, and lead down to the River Aire where there's a waterside pub and park.

Note that parking is at the eastern end of the mill and not accessible from the Victoria Rd entrance. Saltaire is easily reached by train from Leeds (£4.10, 15 minutes, every 30 minutes).

A map of the village can be obtained from the tourist office in Bradford, which also has details of local walks in the area. Also see www.saltairevillage.info.