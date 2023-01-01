Keighley & Worth Valley Railway

This vintage railway runs steam and classic diesel engines between Keighley and Oxenhope via Haworth. The classic 1970 movie The Railway Children was shot along this line: Mr Perks was stationmaster at Oakworth, where the Edwardian look has been meticulously maintained. Trains operate about hourly every day June to August but the timetable is sporadic in other months; check the website. Tickets to view the Haworth platform and incoming trains cost 50p, but you can get a good look from the nearby pedestrian bridge.