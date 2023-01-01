Hebden Bridge Mill

The spindly chimney of Hebden Bridge's old red-brick mill is a central landmark that predates the town itself, and was saved from demolition in 1974. It is now a home for vintage stores and small studios, anchored by the Innovation Shop & Cafe-Bar on the ground floor, where the mill's working water wheel and Archimedes' screw (water pump) are located. Heritage panels explain the history of the site, which is now run on sustainable water power. Shop opening hours vary; weekends are most reliable.

The mill was badly affected by floods that wreaked havoc in town in 2012, which is spooky, because records show that a similarly disastrous flood almost swept away the mill in 1336.