Above Hebden Bridge lies the much older village of Heptonstall, its narrow cobbled street lined with 500-year-old cottages and the ruins of a beautiful 13th-century church. But it's the churchyard of the newer St Thomas' Church (1854) that draws literary pilgrims, for here is buried the poet Sylvia Plath (1932−63), whose husband, poet Ted Hughes (1930−98), was born in nearby Mytholmroyd. You'll have to hunt hard to find her grave, in the new cemetery beyond the church's far wall.