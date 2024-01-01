Skipton's pride and joy is the broad and bustling High St, one of the most attractive shopping streets in Yorkshire – only slightly marred by the general market held here four days a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday) selling cheap clothing, gifts and all sorts of paraphernalia.
High St
Yorkshire Dales National Park
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal
20.47 MILES
The alluring and strangely obsessive water gardens of the Studley Royal estate were built in the 18th century to enhance the picturesque ruins of 12th…
23.01 MILES
Leeds' most interesting museum was originally built in 1996 to house armour and weapons from the Tower of London, but subsequently expanded to cover 3000…
0.13 MILES
What makes Skipton Castle so fascinating is its splendid state of preservation, providing a striking contrast to the ruins you'll see elsewhere. Although…
9.61 MILES
North of Malham village, a 0.75-mile field walk beside a lovely babbling stream leads to Malham Cove, a huge rock amphitheatre lined with 80m-high…
National Coal Mining Museum for England
27.35 MILES
For close to three centuries, West and South Yorkshire were synonymous with coal production. The collieries shaped and scarred the landscape and entire…
29.21 MILES
West Yorkshire's standing in the international arts scene got a boost in 2011 when the Yorkshire Sculpture Park was joined by this award-winning gallery…
23.94 MILES
There can surely be no other place like this in the world: a modern walled garden furnished with Victorian-style follies, some veering into gothic horror,…
25.88 MILES
About 1.5 miles north of Hawes is 30m-high Hardraw Force, the highest unbroken waterfall in England, but by international standards not that impressive …
Nearby Yorkshire Dales National Park attractions
5.29 MILES
This old monastic estate is now a giant country playground set against the striking backdrop of 12th-century priory ruins on a bend of the River Wharfe…
9.35 MILES
Set in a pretty garden overlooking Haworth parish church and graveyard, the house where the Brontë family lived from 1820 to 1861 is now a museum. The…
9.36 MILES
Your first stop in Haworth should be the parish church, a lovely old place of worship built in the late 19th century on the site of the older church that…
5. Keighley & Worth Valley Railway
9.44 MILES
This vintage railway runs steam and classic diesel engines between Keighley and Oxenhope via Haworth. The classic 1970 movie The Railway Children was shot…
11.17 MILES
A glacial lake and nature reserve 3.5 miles north of Malham village, accessible via a 1.5-mile walk north from Malham Cove, or by car. There are two car…
12.65 MILES
Saltaire, a Victorian-era landmark and Unesco World Heritage Site, was an industrial village purpose-built in 1851 by philanthropic wool baron and…