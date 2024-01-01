High St

Yorkshire Dales National Park

LoginSave

Skipton's pride and joy is the broad and bustling High St, one of the most attractive shopping streets in Yorkshire – only slightly marred by the general market held here four days a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday) selling cheap clothing, gifts and all sorts of paraphernalia.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal

    Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal

    20.47 MILES

    The alluring and strangely obsessive water gardens of the Studley Royal estate were built in the 18th century to enhance the picturesque ruins of 12th…

  • Royal Armouries exterior, Leeds Dock

    Royal Armouries

    23.01 MILES

    Leeds' most interesting museum was originally built in 1996 to house armour and weapons from the Tower of London, but subsequently expanded to cover 3000…

  • Skipton Castle

    Skipton Castle

    0.13 MILES

    What makes Skipton Castle so fascinating is its splendid state of preservation, providing a striking contrast to the ruins you'll see elsewhere. Although…

  • Malham Cove

    Malham Cove

    9.61 MILES

    North of Malham village, a 0.75-mile field walk beside a lovely babbling stream leads to Malham Cove, a huge rock amphitheatre lined with 80m-high…

  • National Coal Mining Museum for England

    National Coal Mining Museum for England

    27.35 MILES

    For close to three centuries, West and South Yorkshire were synonymous with coal production. The collieries shaped and scarred the landscape and entire…

  • Hepworth Wakefield

    Hepworth Wakefield

    29.21 MILES

    West Yorkshire's standing in the international arts scene got a boost in 2011 when the Yorkshire Sculpture Park was joined by this award-winning gallery…

  • Forbidden Corner

    Forbidden Corner

    23.94 MILES

    There can surely be no other place like this in the world: a modern walled garden furnished with Victorian-style follies, some veering into gothic horror,…

  • Hardraw Force

    Hardraw Force

    25.88 MILES

    About 1.5 miles north of Hawes is 30m-high Hardraw Force, the highest unbroken waterfall in England, but by international standards not that impressive …

View more attractions

Nearby Yorkshire Dales National Park attractions

1. Skipton Castle

0.13 MILES

What makes Skipton Castle so fascinating is its splendid state of preservation, providing a striking contrast to the ruins you'll see elsewhere. Although…

2. Bolton Abbey

5.29 MILES

This old monastic estate is now a giant country playground set against the striking backdrop of 12th-century priory ruins on a bend of the River Wharfe…

3. Brontë Parsonage Museum

9.35 MILES

Set in a pretty garden overlooking Haworth parish church and graveyard, the house where the Brontë family lived from 1820 to 1861 is now a museum. The…

4. Haworth Parish Church

9.36 MILES

Your first stop in Haworth should be the parish church, a lovely old place of worship built in the late 19th century on the site of the older church that…

5. Keighley & Worth Valley Railway

9.44 MILES

This vintage railway runs steam and classic diesel engines between Keighley and Oxenhope via Haworth. The classic 1970 movie The Railway Children was shot…

6. Malham Cove

9.61 MILES

North of Malham village, a 0.75-mile field walk beside a lovely babbling stream leads to Malham Cove, a huge rock amphitheatre lined with 80m-high…

7. Malham Tarn

11.17 MILES

A glacial lake and nature reserve 3.5 miles north of Malham village, accessible via a 1.5-mile walk north from Malham Cove, or by car. There are two car…

8. Salts Mill

12.65 MILES

Saltaire, a Victorian-era landmark and Unesco World Heritage Site, was an industrial village purpose-built in 1851 by philanthropic wool baron and…