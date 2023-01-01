Malham Tarn

A glacial lake and nature reserve 3.5 miles north of Malham village, accessible via a 1.5-mile walk north from Malham Cove, or by car. There are two car parks: the one at the southern edge is bigger and picks up a trail that skirts the eastern side of the lake; the one to the north (follow signs to Arncliffe/Grassington) allows easy access to an extensive bog-skimming boardwalk that wends through fen and woodland scrub. Roe deer, heron and water voles can sometimes be spotted here.