Wensleydale Creamery is devoted to the production of a crumbly white cheese that's the favourite of animation characters Wallace and Gromit. You can visit the cheese museum, watch cheesemakers in action in the viewing gallery (Monday to Friday), and then try-before-you-buy in the shop (which is free to enter). An interactive exhibit for kids explains the process from grass to cow to cheese.

There's also a cafe on-site serving giant scones, Wensleydale cheese on toast and grilled-cheese sandwiches.