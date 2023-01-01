Forbidden Corner

There can surely be no other place like this in the world: a modern walled garden furnished with Victorian-style follies, some veering into gothic horror, others merely surreal fantasy. There's no map, so it's a case of diving in to explore the many tunnels, twisted turns and dead-ends – an experience that may make you feel like you've fallen into David Bowie's Labyrinth. Small children are guaranteed to feel scared witless at some turns; adults may leave feeling a little rattled, too. Tickets must be pre-booked.